Nokia to launch e-commerce stores in India soon

HMD Global unveiled three Nokia smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 and a feature phone Nokia 3310 (2017) earlier this year. These phones are likely to be released in the latter half of the second quarter of this year.

While we are left with a few more weeks for the release of these Nokia phones, there is some really interesting information. It looks like Nokia is in plans to open e-commerce stores in India in the coming months. We say this as Nokia has revealed the same on its official Twitter handle while replying to a query. The tweet confirms that the retailers and network operators will sell the Nokia Android phones.

Also Read: Nokia's new devices to be released in second half of Q2

In its heydays, Nokia enjoyed having a huge retail presence in India with its Nokia Priority Stores in almost every place that was important. Later, these stores were transitioned to Microsoft's retail channels following the acquisition. From the tweet, we can come to a conclusion that HMD Global is planning to bring these Nokia branded retail stores again.

Earlier this year, Rajeev Suri, the CEO of Nokia, confirmed that Nokia will make use of the HMD sales channels to push the Withings range of products. We can expect Nokia mobiles (smartphones and feature phones), Nokia-branded wearables and the other digital health products to be available at the Nokia branded e-commerce stores in the near future.

Also Read: 4G Nokia feature phone with Qualcomm 205 likely in the making

The Nokia Android phones and the feature phone will be made available sometime in May or June in India and a few other countries. We can expect the smartphones to be priced in the entry-level or mid-range market segment to give a touch challenge to the others.