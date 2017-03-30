Norton Wi-Fi Privacy protects your data on Public Wi-Fi; price starts from Rs. 2,999

These days, there is a surge in the data breaches, cyber attacks, and hacking. These nothing new as such incidents do happen in the internet-dependent world. Such incidents occur as you forget that it is easy for the hackers or intruders to gain access to your personal and sensitive data available online.

Norton by Symantec is here to help you with its recent product. The Norton Wi-Fi Privacy adds a layer of security whenever you access an unsecured or a public Wi-Fi. This product is compatible with Android, Windows, iOS, and Mac devices. The Norton Wi-Fi Privacy is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) that actually encrypts your information as well as secures your connection. The yearly fee starts at Rs. 2,999.

You might know that public Wi-Fi networks are risky as these expose your data to others trying to snoop in. if the Wi-Fi service provider is not secured, then the transfers between your smartphone, laptop or other devices and the hotspot can also be intercepted by snoopers using the same network.

The annual subscription for the Norton Wi-Fi Privacy service Rs. 2,999, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 4,999 for one device, up to five devices, and up to ten devices. You can purchase the subscriptions from the official Norton website.

The Norton Wi-Fi Privacy service has been launched in India at a time when the hotspots and public Wi-Fi services are increasing in number and being set up in public places such as railway stations. By purchasing this service, you can be assured that your data is secured even while accessing such networks.