Now You Can Sell All Your Old Products on Amazon

Amazon, the popular e-commerce site has recently launched its "Sell as Individual" service in India. The service will now allow users to sell their used goods on the Amazon website.

According to Mashable.com, although the service is still in its early phase, this move will surely put Amazon in direct competition with other e-commerce websites such as eBay, Quikr, and Olx which are some popular platforms in the space that allow individuals to sell their used or second-hand products.

As per the information on the Amazon website, the company explains that people in Bangalore can list and publish the products they want to sell. In addition, the company would handle the packaging and delivery of the product.

In terms of operationality, when someone places an order for the products listed on the website, a representative from Amazon India would visit the seller and collect the product from their doorstep at their preferred time.

On the other hand, Amazon will charge the sellers Rs 10 for every item they sell below Rs 1,000, Rs 50 for every item sold between 1,000 to Rs 5,000, and Rs 100 if the item sold costs more than Rs 5,000.

This comes after Amazon's continuous experiments in the space of old goods for some time now. Earlier in June 2015, Amazon's Junglee website had launched a pilot service to allow users to sell their old products.

However, with the launch of this new service and having individuals sell their old products on the website it could only mean one thing if it's a success it could be a big market opportunity for Amazon.

As of now, the pilot program is operational in Bangalore.

