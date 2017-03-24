Opera Mini gets new features for Android users in India

Opera Mini for Android users in India has just got a new update. The mobile browser will now offer a new download manager to make video and music downloads easier. Besides, the browser has been updated to offer smooth content distribution, engagement, and accessibility.

As per Opera, the browser will not only help the Indians to access more of the web but also facilitate them to get the content they want faster than before.

Android smartphone users in India using the mobile browser will now see a new download icon, which will enable the users to download video and music faster. The mobile browser will also feature auto scan feature to easily download the files from internet.

With this feature, users will be able to download files quickly without accidentally clicking the unwanted pop-up ads.

When users visit social media, MP3, or movie download sites, Opera Mini will automatically scan it for the direct download links under the Extreme Mode. The feature will show the files from a drop-down menu on the top of users' screen, so that users don't found themselves in scrolling or getting lost in the confusing downloading web pages.

This auto scan feature is now available on Facebook, Pagalworld, Tubidy, DJPunjab and a few others. Opera says that the list will continue growing in the coming days.

Talking about some other highlights of the mobile browser, Opera Mini now also have a built-in newsfeed feature, which is backed by artificial intelligence. It is now available for testing in selected countries, including India.

This personal newsreader works by learning about people's reading habit. The more news they read, the more relevant stories they will get. With an increasing number of Indians reading news on the go, this feature will help them have one-click access to the current events that they are interested in.

Beside, Opera Mini is also offering few other features such as:

Compression of saved pages

Opera Mini has extended its compression technology to saved page feature to provide the essential content by excluding the unwanted frills.

Support for video boost when using Extreme mode

The mobile browse also features 'Video boost' feature, which is a compression technology that reduces up to 50% of data consumption when watching the video. If you're on the crowded Wi-Fi network, you can turn on extreme mode to speed up slow connections at the coffeehouse and load video faster.

Full-menu Facebook Android notification bar

The new Opera Mini also allows Facebook users to access to notifications without the need to open another app. Once Facebook notification bar is activated, users just need to pull from the top of their Android phones to see the full menu of Facebook notifications.

The new features have been provided to address the issue of low connectivity and sluggish online experience in the Indian market.

