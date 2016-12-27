Overcart.com Launches ‘Restored’ Category to Provide More Confidence to Buyers

Overcart.com, a leading e-commerce platform, is launching a new segment, "Restored devices", which are as-good-as-new, on December 13, 2016. Non-Restored devices are pre-owned devices that have been handpicked after an extensive testing process and have undergone cosmetic overhauling to give the users a better purchase and usage experience.

All restored devices undergo a comprehensive 5-step quality screening process to ensure that these devices are fully functional and are overhauled cosmetically to give an "as good as new" feel to the users.

The Overcart.com process for 'Restored' mobile handsets (simplified)

Every restored device comes with a six-month walk-in warranty available across 60 centers throughout the country, and a 15-day hassle-free return policy. Such products will also allow customers to purchase secondary products without facing the hassles and insecurities of purchasing from the unorganized market or classifieds websites.

SEE ALSO: Huawei Honor 8 Will Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India Starting February 2017

Also, the company is offering some exclusive deals in their newly launched section. Interested buyers can register for notifications on www.overcart.com/restored for the new line of smartphones. Some of the initial offerings include:

Samsung starts at Rs. 1,999

HTC Desire 816 starts at Rs. 7,499

Moto X Play starts at Rs 6,999

Also, get a pair of earphones from House of Marley worth Rs. 1,290 for Re.1 for a limited period only.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals