Paytm debuts Google Play recharge codes sales

Paytm announced today that it has launched an option to buy Google Play recharge codes on its platform. This will enable Android users to buy a Google Play recharge code online and recharge their Google Play accounts in a quick and hassle-free manner.

Paytm customers can select the 'Google Play' option on their Paytm app, enter their mobile number and the desired amount to receive a unique Recharge code via SMS and e-mail. This code can then be redeemed on Google Play to recharge their Google Play accounts instantly.

Speaking at the launch, Shankar Nath, Senior. Vice President - Paytm​ said, "We are committed to bringing unique mobile-first products to the Indian masses.

By enabling the users on our platform to purchase a Google Play recharge code through a simple one-click process, we would help our Android users to seamlessly recharge their Google Play accounts to enjoy the paid content, apps and games on the Google Play Store."

Euronet Worldwide has been working with Google across the globe for distribution of Google Play gift cards. With this launch, a digital form of this product "Google Play Recharge Code" would be made available to Indian consumers via Paytm and Euronet will power and process these transactions.

This is first time in India that Google Play recharge codes would be available in a digital form and customers will receive the code instantaneously which can be redeemed on Google Play store for consumption of games, movies, books, apps and other paid content.

-Press Release

