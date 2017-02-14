Paytm hosts "The Great Apple Sale"; Offers on iPhone 7, MacBook Pro, and others

Paytm the popular digital payments and e-commerce company is currently hosting "The Great Apple Sale" from February 14 to February 16. During this sale, you will be offered cashback on iPhone and MacBook models.
As part of the sale Paytm is offering cashback of up to Rs. 20,000 on select MacBook models. The Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is available at Rs. 1,50,000 and consumers will get a cashback of up to Rs. 20,000.
The Great Apple Sale also includes the iPhone 6s (32GB variant). While it is currently available at a price of Rs. 46,000, consumers will be getting cashback of flat Rs. 6,000. Similarly, Paytm is offering a flat Rs. 12,000 cashback on the purchase of iPhone 7 (256GB variant). The cashback amount will be credited to Paytm account within 24 hours of the product being shipped. However, there's a catch there is no Cash on Delivery (COD) option available on this cashback offer. Likewise, consumers will get a cashback of Rs. 7,500 on the purchase of the iPhone 7 (128GB variant). SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 8 to render better battery life akin to iPhone 7 Plus In addition, the online retailer is also offering huge cashback offer on the purchase of iPad tablets. Consumers can avail a cashback of flat Rs. 9,000 on the purchase of Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (32GB variant). Consumers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs. 4,500 on the purchase of Apple Watch. So as the offers sound enticing, Paytm users should have sufficient money in wallet to make the most out of the sale. Also, make sure to enter the right promo code while checking out to activate the cashback offers. As for the cashback do note that it will be in the form of Paytm Money and not in the form of actual money. Basically, this Paytm money will be credited to your wallet.
iPhone 6
iPhone 7
Other Products
Things to Remember
The Great Apple Sale also includes the iPhone 6s (32GB variant). While it is currently available at a price of Rs. 46,000, consumers will be getting cashback of flat Rs. 6,000.
Similarly, Paytm is offering a flat Rs. 12,000 cashback on the purchase of iPhone 7 (256GB variant). The cashback amount will be credited to Paytm account within 24 hours of the product being shipped.
However, there's a catch there is no Cash on Delivery (COD) option available on this cashback offer. Likewise, consumers will get a cashback of Rs. 7,500 on the purchase of the iPhone 7 (128GB variant).
SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 8 to render better battery life akin to iPhone 7 Plus
In addition, the online retailer is also offering huge cashback offer on the purchase of iPad tablets. Consumers can avail a cashback of flat Rs. 9,000 on the purchase of Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (32GB variant). Consumers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs. 4,500 on the purchase of Apple Watch.
So as the offers sound enticing, Paytm users should have sufficient money in wallet to make the most out of the sale. Also, make sure to enter the right promo code while checking out to activate the cashback offers.
As for the cashback do note that it will be in the form of Paytm Money and not in the form of actual money. Basically, this Paytm money will be credited to your wallet.