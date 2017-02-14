Paytm hosts "The Great Apple Sale"; Offers on iPhone 7, MacBook Pro, and others

Paytm the popular digital payments and e-commerce company is currently hosting "The Great Apple Sale" from February 14 to February 16. During this sale, you will be offered cashback on iPhone and MacBook models.

As part of the sale Paytm is offering cashback of up to Rs. 20,000 on select MacBook models. The Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is available at Rs. 1,50,000 and consumers will get a cashback of up to Rs. 20,000.