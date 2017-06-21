Rail Tel plans to set up hotspot in 400 stations by 2018

According to Rail Tel, six million users every month have logged onto free Wi- Fi deployed by them and Google.

According to its post in Twitter 119 railway stations have been completed and now it is planning to set up hotspot in 400 stations by 2018.

The company says that Rail Tel has taken a lead in providing fast Wi-Fi for the use of passengers at A1, A category Railway stations. RailTel roped in Google as the technology partner for setting up fast Wi-Fi network initially covering 400 stations for providing fast Wi-Fi to millions of passengers every day.

It added Wi-Fi services to passengers is being provided under 'Railwire', the retail Broadband distribution model of RailTel. Designed to offer users the best Internet experience, Railwire Wi-Fi will be available to any user who has a working mobile connection on a smartphone.

Once implemented this shall be one of the largest public Wi-Fi projects in the World.The Wi-Fi service shall provide high-speed connectivity for viewing uninterrupted high definition video, download movies, songs, games by the passengers at Railway station.

To recall the Indian Railways'arm RailTel launched its free high-speed public Wi-Fi service in partnership with Google at Mumbai Central.

The project was announced last September. Railwire Wi-Fi will be available to any user who has a working mobile connection on a smartphone. Users will be able to easily stream a high definition video while they're waiting, research their destination, or save some videos for offline viewing, download a book or a new game for the journey.

Source