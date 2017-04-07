Reliance Jio Fiber might launch soon; Jio Link also tipped by official site

When Reliance Jio was launched in September, the service provided was testing the alleged fiber-to-home services in Pune and Mumbai. Later, the company confirmed that the broadband service is under testing, but did not reveal further details related to the launch date of the service, its rate or speed.

The recent update on the Jio website suggests that the FTTH service from Jio is launching soon. We say this as the Quick Recharge page for Jio on the official website shows recharge options for the services such as Wi-Fi Hotspot, Mobile & JioFi, and Jio apps along with Jio Link and Home Broadband. Notably, the latter options have been newly added to the website tipping that the launch of the service is nearing.

Though there are new options listed on the official website, the details are not revealed on clicking on the same. One thing that we know for now is that the fiber network from Jio will be capable of offering up to 1Gbps speed. Sometime in the last year, this service was in testing in select cities as well.

The Jio Link is something that remains unclear. From the listing on the website, the Jio Link seems to be something like a TV set top box for the highly anticipated Jio TV service. As per the existing rumors, Jio is actually prepping to come up with an IPTV solution and not a DTH service. The company has not revealed any information regarding or exact launch date of the broadband or DTH service.