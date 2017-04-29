Reliance Jio Fiber broadband Preview to be launched soon

Ever since Jio introduced its 4G services in September 2016, the company created a stir in the Indian telecom space. The operator is also likely to introduce the FTTH broadband service in the country any time soon.

We recently came across report that the Reliance Jio Fiber, the broadband service speculated to offer a speed of up to 100Mbps will be launched sometime in June. This service is claimed to be available via Preview soon. Unlike the Jio 4G that was free for all users, those who register for the Jio Fiber broadband Preview will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 4,500, claims an India Today report.

Also Read: Reliance Jio FTTH broadband service to be launched in June

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

100GB FUP Though the Jio Fiber broadband is expected to offer a speed of up to 1Gbps, the report says that during the Preview period the speed will be at least 100Mbps. While there is no clarity on whether the Jio broadband service will be free for a three-month period as the Jio 4G service, the report claims that the service will have an FUP of 100GB. On crossing the FUP limit, the speed is likely to drop below 1Mbps. Initial launch in Mumbai The Jio broadband Preview service is believed to debut in Mumbai initially. The other cities across India might get the service in the following days. We have already come across reports that the Jio broadband service is being tested in Mumbai and Pune. Website is yet to go live Though there are reports regarding the Jio broadband service, none of these are officially confirmed by the service provider. The official website too doesn't say anything regarding Jio Fiber. Though the website is not live, a Twitter user has posted a few screenshots of the same. On the whole, the report speculates that the Jio Fiber broadband Preview will soon be launched.