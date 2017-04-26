Reliance Jio FTTH broadband service to be launched in June; beta trials begin

After creating an aftermath in the Indian telecom market with its cheap and free 4G plans, Reliance Jio is now all set to foray into the other market segments by launching a few other products and services. Ever since the launch of the 4G services from Jio, there are talks about the company's DTH, FTTH broadband service and 4G VoLTE feature phones.

With time, the launch of the Jio FTTH broadband service seems to be nearing. Besides offering up to 1Gpbs speed, the company is also expected to come up with solutions in different categories such as surveillance, home automation, and security to mention a few. As per a report by TeleAnalysis, a source close to Reliance Jio has stated that they are carrying out trials. One the trials are successful, the service would be launched commercially.

The report sheds light on the Jio Fibre service, the speed of the broadband service to be launched by Jio, its other aspects, and the possible launch date of the same. Do check out to know more about the Jio FTTH broadband service.

To offer a minimum speed of 100Mbps The report citing a source familiar with Jio's plans reveals that the users of the Jio FTTH broadband service will get to experience a minimum speed of 100Mbps. The plans start at a speed of 100Mbps. Most affordable broadband service If the report turns out to be true, the Reliance Jio broadband service with a 100Mbps speed will not only be a fast service, but also the most affordable one available for the users in India. We say this as Jio is known for their cheap and free services. Pegged for June launch The report adds that the Jio Fibre service might be announced officially in June this year. It is the company's high-speed fibre to the home broadband service. Also Read: Benefits of Jio Broadband and DTH service Focus on IoT Going by the report, Jio Fibre service will be a one-of-its-kind service with increased focus on IoT. It is likely to be coupled with the IoT technology and Jio Fibre smart devices. Eventually, it is believed to let users operate as well as control the electronic appliances at their home. It might include a slew of smart home related functionalities. It is believed that users can control their FTTH network using a smartphone. Users can also convert the electronic products into smart ones by installing Smart Plugs. A complete home entertainment package One of the reports making rounds on the internet about the Jio FTTH service claims that it will be a complete home entertainment package with an array of services including JioCloud, Video on Demand service and HD TV. It is believed to feature the landline phone service too. This service will likely be bundled with a smart set top box, Power Line Communication (PLC) devices, routers, and JioMedia share device. Beta trials have debuted The Reliance Jio FTTH service is already being tested exclusively for quite a few months in some cities such as Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai. 108.9 million subscribers confirmed by Jio FTTH trials Reliance Jio has touched the 108.9 million customer base as on March 31, 2017, of which over 72 million signed up for Jio Prime, confirms the company during the trial of the FTTH service. Spotted on official site Earlier this month, the official Jio website listed the Jio Fiber home broadband service and the Jio Link. This made us believe that the Jio FTTH service's launch is nearing. Now, the report points out at a June launch.

