Reliance Jio to launch JioFi 3 in new colours: Report

Mukesh Ambani - led Reliance Jio which has launched JioFi 3 hotspot device last year is now planning to launch the new versions of the device at the same cost.'

The company is planning to come up in 8 different colors ie white, mint, pink, red, green, blue marigold and lime according to a report in Telecomtalk.

However, there is no such announcement by the company on the same.

Meanwhile, the company has introduced two new plans. Under the first plan, the JioFi router getting a Rs. 1,005 exchange offer in this the users can exchange their data card, dongle, router and in return they will get 4G data worth Rs. 2,010, but there is a catch as the user will be required to pay Rs. 1,999 with a mandatory first recharge of Rs. 408, which is Rs. 309 for the plan + Rs. 99 for the membership which ensures freebies for 84 days.

In the second plan, users will have to pay Rs. 1,999 for the JioFi and after the first recharge of Rs. 408, they will get data worth of Rs. 1,005. However, there is no need to submit your dongle under this offer.

The company added that post expiry of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer period, Customers who availed the dongle exchange offer will get free 4G Data worth up to Rs. 2,010 (10 vouchers worth Rs. 201/- each).

Customers will be entitled to 5GB 4G data worth Rs. 201 top up with each recharge (up to 10 recharges) done before Mar 31, 2018.

Customers can also exchange the dongles of Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, Tata, MTS, RCOM, Micromax, D-Link, Huawei, iBall, ZTE, Lava, Intex, Netgear, and BSNL. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has touched the 108.9 million customer base as on March 31, 2017, of which over 72 million signed up for Jio Prime.