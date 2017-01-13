Reliance Jio launches fiber service with 100 Mbps speed and 3 months free validity

While Reliance Jio has stepped up and dominated the 4G game in India, it is again targeting yet another niche. The telecom service provider has reportedly begun it's Fiber to Home Broadband service in Mumbai.

The reports suggest that the Jio Fiber Service will offer 100 Mbps internet speed. With this, Jio might disrupt the broadband market as it has done with the 4G sector.

We already know that when Jio SIM was introduced it came with the Welcome Offer which provided users many benefits. Likewise, the company is also offering the broadband service free of cost for first three months. So whoever gets this connection will not be charged for high data usage for first three months.

India Today also reports that the cable installation for the FTTH (Fiber To The Home) service from Jio was already installed in November last year. The report also states that now there are some buildings in Mumbai where people can subscribe to the service. Notably, Reliance Jio broadband has been set up in buildings at Walkeshwar Road in Mumbai. The residents claim that the broadband service is up and running and that many people are using it. Similarly, reports have indicated that the service has also been rolled out at Nepeansea Road in the city.

With the introduction of this service, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of the Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is now looking to empower homes in metro cities in India with High-Speed broadband plans. The plans as such which would fall under Jio Fiber service using the 4G infrastructure.

Other cities such as Delhi, Chennai and Pune is also included in the initial phase of the rollout which should begin soon. However, it would not only be available for building residents but also for the enterprise solution.

As of now the details of the plans and their pricing are not known. But there is a one-time charge of Rs 4,500 for the router that Jio is installing in the homes of its users.

