Reliance JioFiber broadband is in trials in six cities, confirms Jio

Lately, there has been a lot of buzz going on about the Reliance JioFiber broadband service. Recently, we saw that the broadband service is coming soon offering 100GB data at 100Mbps speed free for 90 days on paying a refundable amount of Rs. 4,500 under the Preview Offer.

Reliance Jio has started testing this broadband service in select cities in the past. Now, the company has officially confirmed that they are testing the service in six cities and that the service will be expanded to other major cities across India in the coming days. The company has also confirmed the Preview Offer in these six cities.

The official Twitter handle of Reliance Jio, @JioCare confirmed this information while replying to a user's query. It has been confirmed that the JioFiber Preview Offer is offered in select areas of Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, Surat, and Vadodara.

Under the Preview Offer, Reliance Jio will offer free services to its employees and people known to them for testing purposes. Even the Jio 4G service was initially offered to the employees and their friends as Preview Offer before being launched for the public.

What's interesting is if JioFiber Preview Offer is rolling out now, then the service might be officially rolled out to the public in the coming months. There are speculations that it will provide free services under the Welcome Offer just like it did with 4G service.

If the JioFiber is launched with 100Mbps speed and remains free for 90 days, then it will definitely create a tough competition to the other service providers in the broadband arena. Already, Airtel is gearing up with its fiber service offering 100Mbps speed to compete with Jio.