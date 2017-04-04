Samsung Group shuts down its official websites and blogs

Official websites and blogs of Samsung Group were shut down by the company on Monday after its corporate strategy office was disbanded in February. It is believed that the action is taken by the South Korean giant to improve its public image.

The office closed down following allegations of bribery and corruption which eventually put Lee Jae-yong, the company's heir behind the bars. So it is likely that Samsung is trying to make its public image better. The Samsung Group used these websites and blogs as a platform to describe the company's history, philosophy and corporate social responsibility activities for many of its affiliates.

If someone tries to open the official Samsung website now, they will be directed to the Samsung Electronics website.

Samsung Group had no option but to shut down its corporate strategy office in February after the corruption scandal emerged. An anonymous from the Samsung group said that the company is yet to figure out how does it plan to operate CSR activities under the group name. They are still confused regarding whether all CSR activities will be scrapped or they will be transferred to other affiliates.

While the recruitment website of Samsung is going to stay, rather than group-wide recruitment events that happened twice a year in the past, the affiliate companies will conduct their own recruitment events on different dates.

However, the South Korean company still has a long way to go as the heir Lee Jae-Yong has been in prison for almost a couple of months now.