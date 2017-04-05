Samsung's Tizen OS has a lot of security issues :Report

While Samsung's Tizen OS has not turned out be that good for phones, the company claimed that it has worked quite well on televisions and smartwatches. However, according to a new report from Motherboard, it is full of security vulnerabilities, making the Tizen operating system a hackers dream.

Even Wikileaks revealed a couple of weeks ago that Samsung's Tizen-powered smart TVs could monitor users, but they were only able to do so when one would physically access the TV and install the malware via USB. Motherboard's report claims that Tizen's security holes are much bigger than that and they can be found on all the platforms which use Tizen, including phones, TVs and smartwatches.

An Israeli researcher named Amihai Neiderman has reportedly discovered as many as 40 major zero-day vulnerabilities in Tizen that would let hackers get remote access to the millions of Tizen devices across the globe.

"It may be the worst code I've ever seen. Everything you can do wrong there, they do it. You can see that nobody with any understanding of security looked at this code or wrote it. It's like taking an undergraduate and letting him program your software", the researcher was quoted saying.

While there are numerous issues, the Tizen app store one is the biggest concern. Through the app store, Neiderman could easily deliver malicious code to his Samsung Smart TV. The irony is that it has the highest level of clearance on a Tizen device.

Following the Motherboard's report, Samsung got in touch with Neiderman and said: "We are fully committed to cooperating with Mr. Neiderman to mitigate any potential vulnerabilities".