Samsung to support 5 C-Lab Startups

The South Korean giant, Samsung has announced that it will support five startups created by their own employees, which are being spun off from the company’s Creative Lab (C-Lab) program.
Created in December 2012, this C-Lab is one of Samsung’s innovation programs, which helps its employees on their own creative business ideas.
These five C-Lab projects are based on technology that is applied to products for beauty, kids, and other daily uses.
Internet-connected devices for kids that connect to toys.
TagPlus
Vice President and Head of the Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics, Jaiil Lee, said “There are already 25 C-Lab alumni startups which have hired about 100 employees after independence from Samsung Electronics. These figures demonstrate how C-Lab startups are growing at a brisk pace and nurturing a new startup ecosystem within Samsung.”