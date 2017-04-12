Samsung to support 5 C-Lab Startups

The South Korean giant, Samsung has announced that it will support five startups created by their own employees, which are being spun off from the company’s Creative Lab (C-Lab) program.

Created in December 2012, this C-Lab is one of Samsung’s innovation programs, which helps its employees on their own creative business ideas.

These five C-Lab projects are based on technology that is applied to products for beauty, kids, and other daily uses.

These five C-Lab projects are based on technology that is applied to products for beauty, kids, and other daily uses.

Bebefit Baby carriers that protect infants in an easy and smart way. Chikapong Kids' Toothbrushes that help kids develop healthy dental habits TagPlus Internet-connected devices for kids that connect to toys. S-Skin Home skin care solutions that help analyze and care for skin at the same time Lumini Portable Devices that recommend cosmetics based on skin analysis

Vice President and Head of the Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics, Jaiil Lee, said “There are already 25 C-Lab alumni startups which have hired about 100 employees after independence from Samsung Electronics. These figures demonstrate how C-Lab startups are growing at a brisk pace and nurturing a new startup ecosystem within Samsung.”