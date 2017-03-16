ShopClues unveils ShopClues Surety Program

In order to ensure a hassle free shopping experience for its customers, online marketplace Shoclues today launched a premium service- Surety Program.

This premium service is in addition to the ShopClues Buyer Protection program which ensures an extensive 5 point quality check of the products along with the use of data analytics and secure dispatch to its customers in order to give them a seamless shopping experience.

Nitin Kochhar, VP - Categories at ShopClues, said, "We have built a robust evaluation system which is a combination of audits (5-point checks) and technology (using data analytics) which makes it scalable and cost effective. Storing millions of products in inventory is neither scalable nor cost effective."

"ShopClues, being a true marketplace, believes that this is the right model for India where there are lacs of merchants with good quality products and should have an equal chance of doing business on the platform," he said.

Talking about this initiative,Radhika Aggarwal, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, ShopClues said, "ShopClues has always differentiated its value proposition from other e-commerce competitors by offering a wide variety of unstructured portfolio of products from local and regional merchants."

She further stated, "This move is to give this large unstructured portfolio a structured approach. By accrediting products, we can provide our customers an unparalleled shopping experience."

ShopClues is the first player to introduce a differentiated customer-centric innovation - "ShopClues Surety", strengthens the e-commerce ecosystem and benefits buyers and sellers across nooks and corners of the country.

The platform also marks out the rating of the products classified into 'Best Buy', 'Great Buy', 'Value Buy' or 'Brand Authorised'. This allows the customer to make an optimal purchase decision while shopping on the platform.

