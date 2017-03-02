Snapdeal, Truecaller team up to enhance your shopping experience

Snapdeal, one of the largest online marketplaces in the country has joined hands with Truecaller, a leading communication app in an attempt to enhance the consumer experience. This will be made possible by integrating Truecaller Priority in the Snapdeal's IVR and order confirmation numbers. This way, users of the Truecaller app can easily identify and filter IVR or delivery verification calls while they shop on Snapdeal.

The calls that are received by the users who have ordered on Snapdeal will be marked as 'Snapdeal Order Team' or 'Snapdeal Delivery Team'. The same will be color coded in purple, tipping the users that the call is from a reliable service and not just a spam.

Snapdeal's Jayant Sood, Chief Customer Experience Officer stated that the Truecaller Priority feature will help reduce a key friction point that exists in the delivery process. It will make sure that the Snapdeal customers don't miss any important call from the online marketplace and also increase the rate of deliveries per day.

Apart from an increase in the customer satisfaction by making sure that the customers know the status of their order, this feature will reduce the rate of "no response" calls as well. Many customers don't attend such calls thinking those are spam.

Regarding the same, Arun Krishnan, Director, Strategic Partnerships at Truecaller, stated that with Truecaller Priority, Snapdeal will ensure enhanced efficiency in user communications and users will get to know about the important calls. Thereby, this integration will definitely offer a seamless shopping experience to the customers.