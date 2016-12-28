Snapdeal Will Soon Deliver Reliance Jio SIM Cards

If you want a Reliance Jio sim and at the same time you want to avoid all the hassles of visiting an outlet, now you will be able to order the SIM through Snapdeal in the days to come.

As NDTV reports, the e-commerce company will soon start delivering Reliance Jio SIM cards to customers' homes. In addition, the SIM cards delivered by Snapdeal will also come with Jio's Happy New Year Offer which will be valid until March 31. And you don't have to worry, the SIM card will be activated by Snapdeal.

Snapdeal's webpage which has information about the Reliance Jio SIM home delivery service, states that you need to register your contact details and area of delivery with the e-commerce website. You can also select the time at which you want the Reliance Jio SIM to be delivered at your doorstep.

However, the Jio SIM home delivery service will be available "in select locations" only.

So when you choose Snapdeal's Jio SIM home delivery service you will be sent an SMS with the scheduled delivery time and the promo code. You will have to share your Aadhaar number and the promo code received in the SMS with the Snapdeal delivery executive, who will activate your Reliance Jio SIM immediately.

As of now, Snapdeal is only offering Reliance Digital's Lyf series smartphones and JioFi range of pocket routers on its platform, but there is no SIM card option. On the contrary, the company looks to launch the Reliance Jio SIM home delivery service soon.

In fact, Reliance Jio is already running a pilot program to deliver its SIM cards to customers' homes. While this is an invite-based program, Jio is sending out SIM home delivery invites to "influencers" supposedly the e-commerce company who in turn will pass on the invites to consumers.

