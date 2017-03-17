Gmail users can stream video attachments within email; there's no need to download

Gmail users are getting many new features recently. A few days back, the email client received the feature that lets users to send money via email on phone. Now, it has received yet another useful feature.

With the addition of this new feature, Gmail users can watch videos within the emails. It is possible as Gmail starts streaming video attachments and users can watch the same without downloading. This is possible as the latest update brings the same streaming infrastructure used by Google Drive and YouTube to Gmail. It works only with small videos of 25MB as Gmail permits attachments of up to 25MB only.

In case there are larger files in the attachment, the same will be uploaded to Google Drive. The users can stream the large videos from there. This way, Gmail users need not download the short clips anymore and send them across to their friends and family.

Going by the post on the official Google blog, it states that this video attachment streaming feature has been rolled out to users and once the email has a thumbnail of a video, the same can be viewed inside Gmail itself. Though Google has already started rolling out this feature, it looks like it will take a couple of weeks for all the Gmail users to get this feature in their inbox.

If you don't remember, a few months back, Facebook-owned WhatsApp too received this video streaming feature that lets you watch the video before it is downloaded. We can expect more such features coming in the near future as the consumption of video content is increasing.