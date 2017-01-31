Twitter to get harassment fixes this week, assures VP

Twitter, the micro-blogging site is all set to receive some key changes this week. The company is in geared up to address the long-running harassment and abuse issues that are going on.

The Twitter VP of Engineering Ed Ho, on Monday, posted a tweetstorm confessing that Twitter did not act fast to tackle the harassment in 2016. He added that several product changes are coming in the days to come to address the same.

Among the fixes, Twitter is also planning to implement one feature that will prevent the repeat offenders from creating several new accounts. He failed to explain the solution that the micro-blogging platform has in mind to address the issue. But, it is claimed that some new updates will be more visible than the rest. However, observers have suggested that the company has tied accounts to phone numbers, making it easy for police to find out those who bypass the rules.

Ho went on tweeting that the company's prime focus right now is to make Twiter a safer platform. He also acknowledged the failures of the platform in the past in terms of protecting the users from insults, threats, and other sorts of harassment.

Twitter is believed to report its Q4 2016 earnings in the next week. Harassment was a regular issue on the calls with the analysts last year, and the same could happen once again. Hopefully, the fixes that Ho is promising might be introduced sooner as the Twitter users are lacking the necessary protection right now.