Verizon Pixel devices receive their own Android 7.1.2 builds: overall performance improved

Google started rolling out the latest version of Android to its Pixel and Nexus devices. While Android 7.1.2 has not brought in any shattering changes like the 7.1.1 version, it has added a couple of new features and fixed some annoying bugs.



Yesterday Verizon released the software for the Pixel smartphones it sold. The interesting thing is, these handsets receive a different build number than the other Pixel devices. Moreover, Google has not even listed the Verizon's builds on its factory images and OTA zip file pages.

The latest update is said to enhance the overall user experience.

It has improved the performance and connectivity of the Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi. The update has also added a new feature that allows you to backup and restore 1st-party apps like the CalendarTM, DriveTM and the Messenger.

The voice call performance is made better as well. Besides this, it has received the latest AndroidTM security patches.

Furthermore, it has finally fixed some bugs that have been bothering the users since a long time.

People who own a Pixel or Pixel XL bought from Big Red would be getting Android 7.1.2 build NHG47K.

And those who purchased their Pixel devices from Telekom would be receiving Android build N2G47J. However, rest of the devices would receive the N2G47E.

Just like all the other Google software updates, this rollout is likely to be staged as well. So it is safe to say there are some days left before the new build finally make it to all the Verizon Pixel devices out there. Nonetheless, sooner or later it will hit the Verizon Pixels.