WebVR support added to Google Cardboard

Google yesterday announced that its WebVR on Chrome will now support Google Cardboard. So if you own an Android phone and the virtual reality headset, you just have to tap on a link in order to enjoy an immersive experience. Publishers can now build VR content for any device which has a browser with the WebVR.

Even though WebVR allows one to build 360-degree VR content, which is compatible with any device, it had some browser limitations which prevented users from getting an ultimate immersive experience. So, the need for specialized VR content that can work on different VR headsets like the Google Cardboard, Oculus Rift, and HTC VIVE, was always there.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 unveiled at Rs. 1000; sale debuts on April 19

Google first introduced VR to the web platform via its Chrome browser in February this year.

However, at that time, one could only avail the facility by using high-end smartphones such as Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Moto Z, Zenfone AR, and Mate 9 Pro and the Daydreamer headset.

Thanks to the latest addition, you can have the same immersive experience without having to spend a fortune. Google has further announced that the WebVR support on Chrome will make its way desktop headsets such as the Oculus Rift and HTC VIVE as well.

There are a lot of VR hardware, but what lacked was, content that supports the new technology. Google is helping the developers to building interesting and immersive VR experiences by providing them with resources and open source code.

Besides this, the company has also launched some WebVR Experiments that shows us future possibilities that can be done with WebVR.