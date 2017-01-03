What to Expect From Tomorrow’s Google Event

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is going to address an event tomorrow in New Delhi, where he is expected to announce the company's new initiatives aimed at helping small businesses and startups in the Indian market.

The whole idea behind Google's upcoming event is to make emerging businesses go online. The two-hour event will be attended by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting- Sh. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Google's senior leaders, Indian entrepreneurs and SMBs.

Here's what we expect from tomorrow's event.

Sundar Pichai will address the key audience in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting- Sh. Ravi Shankar Prasad, who will talk about how the digital tools are helping Indian businesses and entrepreneurs. We might also see Union Minister announcing some schemes for entrepreneurs and SMBs in India to help them grow digitally.

The invite shared by Google talks about company's partnership with businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital. This might lead to some new investments in Indian technology space by the search engine giant to help India grow digitally.

As noted, Google in its last event in January 2016 announced its free Wi-Fi service at Mumbai Central railway station and company's plans to roll out the facility to 100 stations by the end of 2016, and to 400 stations eventually. This time around, the focus is on Indian SMBs.

Sundari Pichai is expected to talk in detail about the Indian SMB ecosystem, and how digital initiatives can be a game changer for their business. Therefore, the event might attract huge audience from Indian SMB space and the emerging startups.

Pichai is also expected to talk and announce Google's Digital Unlocked platform, the company's online learning tool for small businesses and startups. The training course is certified by Google in association with Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Post the event in New Delhi, Pichai is expected to travel to IIT Kharagpur, where he will discuss his life experiences with a group of students and teachers at an event, titled 'A journey back to the past to inspire the future'. The event will take place on January 5.

