Windows 10 Chrome users are being spammed with Microsoft shopping app

With all that Microsoft has been doing lately especially with the promotions in Windows 10, it seems like the company really wants users to install and use its products on their computer.

While the company has been promoting Microsoft Edge in Windows 10 and Edge security features to chrome and firefox users, it seems like Microsoft is stepping up its game. Probably in the wrong direction, though!

Microsoft is now promoting one of its Chrome extensions in Windows 10. So Chrome users will now get a popup that will ask them to install Microsoft's Personal Shopping Assistant extension for Google Chrome.

Well, apart from Start menu ads plaguing Windows 10, now users will have to deal with this annoying pop-up if they have Google's Chrome browser installed on their PCs. On the other hand, whenever the Chrome is pinned to the taskbar an ad for Microsoft's Personal Shopping Assistant extension will hover over the browser's familiar icon.

Engadget reports that the add-on itself has been around for about a year, but a recent update was triggering the spam.

Moreover, the decision by Microsoft to promote a simple Chrome extension has not been received well by the users. They aren't happy about this new popup from Microsoft and a lot of users on the Chrome Web Store have left a review on the Personal Shopping Assistant extension complaining about how Microsoft is essentially spamming users.

The trouble for Microsoft might just be starting because there will be more complaints coming once Microsoft starts rolling this new popup out to more users.

