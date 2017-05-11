Windows 10 hits 500 million monthly active devices: Satya Nadella

Technology giant Microsoft announced that its Windows 10 has now reached 500 million monthly active devices.

"Windows had reached 500 million Windows 10 monthly active devices and noted how - together - Windows, Microsoft Office and Microsoft Azure offer developers more than a billion opportunities to connect their innovations with Microsoft customers,said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft at the Build 2017 in Seattle.

The company has announced new Azure data and cloud services to help developers quickly modernize their existing apps, new AI and Azure services that allow any developer to more easily build intelligent apps, with understanding and natural user interaction capabilities, and showcased new data, IoT edge and AI services.

Microsoft introduced Azure Cosmos DB, the industry's first globally distributed, multimodal database service to deliver horizontal scale with guaranteed uptime throughput, consistency and single-digit millisecond latency at the 99th percentile. Developers get incredible flexibility with the only schema-free database service, with support for popular NoSQL APIs, that also offers five well-defined consistency choices while auto-indexing all your data," said Microsoft in a release.

Microsoft also made new Microsoft Graph APIs available to developers, including APIs from SharePoint and Planner. The Microsoft Graph gives developers access to Office 365 data and intelligence and helps connect the dots between people, conversations, projects, schedules, processes and content.

The company has also highlighted its vision to amplify human ingenuity with intelligent technology, bringing AI to every developer through the unique combination of the Microsoft cloud and AI.