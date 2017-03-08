Yahoo introduces “Similarity Search” feature to discover photos more easily on Flickr

Yahoo has just announced a new feature on Flickr - the image hosting and video hosting website. Dubbed as 'Similarity Search' this new feature will help you find photos musch easier.

While the Flickr website houses billions of photos finding the right ones by searching based on tags and descriptions can get little tricky and it might lead to some certain images only.

However, the new search feature from Yahoo will use advanced technology to allow you to discover visually similar photos without much work on your end.

Besides, Yahoo states that after you have initially searched for the photo you can make use of the Similarity Search feature by just clicking the "..." symbol in the upper right of the photo you are looking for. Yahoo will then surface similar images for you.

To make it more clearer, if you are looking for pictures of tabby cats. You can search for the keyword "cat" and filter by color, but you'll likely have to scroll through pages and pages of images before manually picking out the photos that match what you're looking for. Now with the Similarity Search feature, you can simply hover over an image of a cat and click the "..." menu.

From there, Flickr will show you photos that look similar. Now you can select the image that you want from the relevant choices that will be given.

This feature seems pretty useful and it will surely save you a lot of time as well as the effort you will be putting in to search for your desired image. Yahoo claims that the new feature will give you the most relevant results.

