YouTube desktop site gets Material Design, dark theme and more

Last month, the Dark Theme feature was spotted in YouTube's desktop app. Now, Google has rolled out the same officially to its video platform. Those folks at YouTube have come up with a revamped desktop site that is focused on rendering a beautiful, consistent, and simple look and a new experience to the users.

This new YouTube desktop variant is available for preview right now but only a limited number of users can experience it. Later, the same will be rolled out to all users across the world. You can take a look at the new look of the platform from here and clicking on Try it Now. If you want to go back to the classic view, you can select Restore classic YouTube.

Notably, the new YouTube desktop site features an intuitive design that is based on the minimalist Material Design concept of Google that involves a lot of white space. Google is known for its Material Design that came along with Android 5.0 Lollipop OS. Since the introduction of this design language, many apps have followed the same.

The Dark Mode that we say in YouTube last month replaces the white UI with black. This can be accessed by clicking on your profile picture at the top. This new design is created on a faster framework dubbed Polymer. It is a JavaScript library that lets developers create reusable custom elements.

While the new features give a new look to the desktop site of YouTube, the Product Manager of YouTube, Brian Marquardt, has stated in the official blog post that this is just the beginning and that they will introduce more powerful features soon.