YouTube to finally stop showing those unskippable 30 seconds ad

YouTube as you know, is the most popular and widely used video sharing platform in the world. While it provides a vast repository of videos covering almost any topic, many users flock to the site to every day to consume the content.

However, if you use YouTube frequently then you might have come across those annoying "unskippable" or "pre-roll" ads that pop up just before your video is played. The is only the bad feature of YouTube. And it gets really irritating as you are forced to watch the 30 seconds commercial which you might not be interested in.

Users have expressed their dismay with YouTube and finally, it looks like the Google's video sharing platform is willing to make some changes to its site.

According to the latest report, Google is supposedly changing the approach to its video service's advertising. Further, the reports have stated that YouTube will no longer play unskippable30-seconds ads beginning 2018.

Regarding this matter, Google has issued a statement saying, "We're committed to providing a better ad experience for users online. As part of that, we've decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018 and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers." Advertising magazine Campaign was the first to report the news.

Unfortunately, while we may be doing away with the 30 seconds ad, the company might be planning to introduce a shorter format ad that will be six seconds or 20 seconds. And yes it will be unskippable.

On that note, wish YouTube could implement the change a bit sooner rather than wait for 2018. It would be a welcome move by the users.