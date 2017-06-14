12 Run Commands You Can Use it on Windows OS

One of the handiest things in Windows is its 'Run' command. If you want to open anything, you can just type the command on the Run command box.

These commands allow to quickly access features and applications to customize operative system environment. While the usage of Run command has been reduced these days due to search boxes, most of the Windows fans or programmers might still use this.

Today, we have compiled a list of commands that you can try on your Windows system.

"\" - One of the quickest ways to access C-drive is to enter the backslash on the run command.

"." - This command opens the user's home folder which has access to other local folders like the Downloads, Documents, Desktop, Pictures, etc.

".." - While the above one command opens the home folder, this one opens the 'Users folder' located on the C drive.

Calc - Going to start button, accessories and calculator might be a tedious process for some. If you want to avoid that, you can simply type 'Calc' in the Run box, which opens the app in a second.

Cmd - If you are rooting your phone, you need to open the command prompt. Instead of heading on to the start button, press Ctrl + R and type Cmd to open the command prompt quickly.