A few tips for a first time Mac user

There are only two types of laptops: the ones which run Windows and the ones which run macOS. Of course, we are kidding. There are a bunch of other OSs that laptops run as well. However, many users prefer either Windows or macOS over the bunch of other OSs unless they know what exactly they are up to.

Case in point, Windows and macOS are two of the most used OSs as far as laptops are concerned. And more often than not, people tend to have a feeling that switching between these operating systems involves a lot of trouble. That's, however, not the case if you know a few things before you make a switch.

In this article, we will be talking about a few tips people should be aware of before switching from Windows to macOS. So, buckle up and start paying more attention if you are one of those who are planing to make a switch.

A few shortcuts never hurt You see that command button out there, just beside the space bar? Yeah, the command button, it's one of the most important keys as far as shortcuts are concerned. To put in simple words, command button for Mac is what a control (ctrl) button is for a Windows machine - you end up using it in all the shortcuts. Anyway, moving ahead, below are a few keyboard shortcuts that you should be aware of if you are using the Mac for the first time. Command + C to copy. Command + V to paste. Command + Q to quit an app. Command + W to close a window. Command + T for a new tab on Safari browser. Command + Shift + 4 to take a screenshot of selected portion. Command + Space bar for spotlight search. Two-finger tap for a right click In case you are wondering how to get the right click menu on your Mac, just tap on the trackpad with two fingers at a time. Boom! There you go. Click Here For New Laptops Best Online Deals Close, Minimize, and Maximize buttons Close, Minimize, and Maximize buttons usually found on the top-right corner of a window on Windows can be seen on the top-left corner in the same order. If you are still confused, the red button is to close a window, the orange one is the minimize a window, and the green one is to maximize the window. How to Shut Down or restart a Mac? Okay, it can be quite intimidating for the first-time Mac users to figure out how to shut down (or restart it). All you have to do is click on the Apple logo on the top left corner of the screen, and you'll see a shut-down option in the drop-down menu. Use Spotlight to search files Searching for files without knowing their storage location is quite a painful affair. But with the spotlight search, you will never have to worry about the actual storage location. Press command + space bar and input the file name open the file.