Acer CES 2017 Roundup: The Atrocious Predator 21X, Eye-Tracking Monitors, are the Highlights

The CES 2017 has already started. After Lenovo and Qualcomm showcasing their products, it's time for the Taiwanese multinational hardware company, Acer to come out with their products. There are wide range of laptops and desktop monitors announced by the enterprise with impressive tech inside them.

Let's take a close look at what Acer has launched at the CES 2017.

1)Acer Predator 21X- The Gaming Laptop of its Own Kind!

Gaming laptops are seeing a rise in these days with every manufacturer stepping into the segment. Much like other, Acer did the same with their Predator 21X. Yes, the same gaming laptop showcased at the IFA 2016 is now official with a complete package of $8,999 (approx. Rs. 6,13,866).

Designed for the gamers, the Asus Predator 21X comes with a massive 21-inch dual-curved IPS screen with a resolution of 2560*1080 pixels. Not only the price but the specs are also top-notch as well. There are two GeForce GTX 1080 X graphic cards with support for NVIDIA's SLI tech. It features the Intel Core i7 Seventh Generation chipset with four RAM Slots. One can expand the RAM up to 64GB. There are four 512GB SSD slots.

To justify the asking price, Acer is bundling attractive add-ons within the package itself, including the mechanical keyboard, Tobii eye-tracking machine, keypad flips, customizable keyboard backlit options. The Acer Predator 21X will go one sale from February 2017.

New Monitors with Eye-Tracking and Super-Fast Refresh Rates Acer also announced some new gaming monitors at the CES 2017. There's a new XB2 lineup with two products released under it- the 24.5-inch XB252Q and the 27-inch XB272. The major highlight of these new monitors is the 240Hz refresh rate. The XB252Q costs $549.99 (approx. Rs. 41,000) and the XB272 costs $679.99 (approx. Rs. 46,317). The exceptional product announced is the Acer Z301CT monitor that has a refresh rate of 200Hz, and the Tobii eye-tracking technology is integrated into the screen itself. Updated V Nitro 15 and V Nitro 17 Gaming Laptops Acer updated their V Nitro 15 and V Nitro 17 gaming laptops. The V Nitro series now comes in both 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch models. Also, both the models feature the same 1920*1080 IPS panel display. At the heart of the V Nitro 15, there is Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor and the V Nitro 17 comes with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ chipset. These laptops come with 16GB of RAM, but one can easily expand the RAM up to 32GB. All New Acer Aspire VX15 The Aspire VX 15 features large cooling vents and an edgy red chassis, clearly showing its determination for gaming. The iron red backlit keyboard makes sure gamers are always striking the right notes during gameplay, while also providing a hardcore look and feel without that hardcore price-tag. The 5.5lbs (2.5kg) Aspire VX 15 also comes with up to a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, offering significant improvements in performance over preceding generation processors, all the while providing lower battery consumption. The notebook also comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti1 graphics with GDDR5 VRAM (delivering up to 32GB/s bandwidth). Acer Chromebook Now Comes with More Durable Body Acer also announced the Chromebook 11 N7 at the CES. The company claims that the new Chromebook can deliver battery life of up to 12 hours. In terms of specs, entry-level hardware everywhere. It has the Intel Celeron dual-core processor, 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, and a mere 4GB of RAM. Also, it comes in two display variants- one with an 11.6-inch display that has support for touchscreen and the other with same screen size, minus the touchscreen.