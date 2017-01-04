Acer Predator 21 X: What Is It Capable of Doing?

Technology soiree has already begun at the CES in Las Vegas and several tech honchos are making their fans incredibly joyous by announcing their futuristic devices and innovations. Although, some of the launches are unsolicited, some definitely are making bold headlines and instigating fans to raise questions like "market release date" and "pricing."

One such device which has caught the eyes of many, esp. avid gamers, is none but Acer's Predator 21 X. The massive 21-inch curved display featuring device has much more to offer apart from the already mentioned "curved" display. Obviously, the over-sized and over-weight (about 8 kg) Predator is nothing but a predator, quite literally.

Predator in every way, the 21 X comes backed by ace-class army of hardware, which actually is the point of interest. Before going ahead with the nitti-gritties of the device, lets rundown the specs first.

21-inch screen (21:9 aspect ratio) 2,560x1,080-pixel resolution

120GHz refresh rate

2000R curved screen

Nvidia G-Sync

Tobii Eye Tracking

Two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs

Seventh-Gen Intel Core i7-7820HK (overclockable) CPU

Can store up to five storage drives at a time

Two power supplies to run

Five system fans

Nine heat pipes to stay cool

HDMI port and two DisplayPorts

Four speakers and two subwoofers

Mechanical keyboard uses Cherry MX switches and has an RGB LED under every key

SD card reader

19.4 pounds (8.8 kilograms)

Brevity is one element that might fog the actual specs of the device in cases like this, however, let's take chances here and focus on the key hardware of the Predator 21 X. So, what exactly makes the Predator different and what are its capabilities? Let's find out without any delay.