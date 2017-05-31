Best laptops under Rs. 15,000 with Windows 10 OS

While some may not be comfortable working with Windows 10 on their laptops, there are plenty of reasons why this OS is the best. With the new Creators Update that was released in April, the Windows 10 is now better than ever.
If we compare this latest OS with Windows 8, it has lot of features that the latter doesn't. Most importantly, Windows 10 has Cortana, which is Microsoft's world first personal assistant helping you out with many things.
Cortana is deeply integrated into the operating system, and while you can't uninstall it, you have the option to disable it. Other than that, this OS is also specially built for gaming.
Now that you know some of the pros of this operating system, here is a list that includes best laptops under Rs. 15,000 with Windows 10.
Dell Inspiron 11 3162
Key Specs
- Intel Celeron Processor N3060 (2M Cache, up to 2.48 GHz)
- 2GB, 1600MHz, DDR3L
- 32GB eMMC Storage
- 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Display [HDLCD]
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 10 hours battery life, 1.22kg laptop
Micromax Canvas Lapbook L1160
Key Specs
- 11.6-inch screen, Integrated graphics
- Upto 1.83Ghz Intel Quad Core Processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB eMMC Flash drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- Sleek, portable and light weight design
Acer Switch 10E SW3-016
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics
- 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8300 processor
- 2GB DDR3L RAM
- 32GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 12 hours battery life, 1.2kg laptop
- Versatile shape-shifter
iBall CompBook Excelance Laptop
Key Specs
- 11.6 inch HD Screen 1366*768 Touch Pad with Multi-Touch functionality
- 0.3 MP Camera Memory
- Storage 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB In-built storage Micro SD Slot
- expandable up to 64GB Speakers Dual Speakers
- Operating System Windows 10
- Windows 10 Pro
- Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth Ver. 4.0 Mini HDMI Ver. 1.4a 2 x USB 2.0 ports
- Battery Battery - 10,000mAh Li-Polymer Warranty
iBall Exemplaire CompBook 14-inch Laptop
Key Specs
- 14-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- 1.83GHz Intel Atom Z3735F processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB flash storage
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1.46kg laptop
iBall Flip X5 Compbook
Key Specs
- 11.6 Inch, FHD IPS Screen Display, Touchscreen, Touch Pad with Multi-Touch functionality
- Intel Quad Core Processor (up to 1.44GHz)
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Flash Memory
- Bluetooth Ver. 4.0, 2-in-1 Flip
- 10,000mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Asus E200HA-FD0043T
Key Specs
- 11.6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- 1.92GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor
- 2GB DDR3L RAM
- 32GB storage
- Windows 10 operating system
- 0.98kg laptop
- VGA web camera
Acer Aspire SW3-016
Key specs
- 10.1-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8300 processor
- 2GB DDR3L RAM
- 32GB storage
- Windows 10 operating system
- 12 hours battery life, 1.2kg laptop
Asus E200H-FD0042T
Key Specs
- 11.6-inch screen, Intel HD Gen 8 Graphics
- 1.92GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB storage
- Windows 10 operating system
- 0.98kg laptop
- VGA web camera
Lenovo IdeaPad 100S-11IBY
Key Specs
- 11.6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- 1.83GHz Intel Atom Z3735F processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB flash memory
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1kg laptop