CES 2017: HP Introduces Powerful PC Innovations

Amidst all that has been happening at CES 2017, HP one of the major tech companies seems to be on the leading edge as it has debuted exciting new PC innovations that look to change how people interact with their systems.

While HP has been on an innovation spree since last year, now with the major launch of its PC portfolio the company seems to have carried the momentum to 2017 with an aim to create incredible experiences for both general and business users.

So for work, home or on the go, HP premium PCs which have been launched are designed to exceed customer expectations for what they want to accomplish with their devices.

That being said, as HP is changing the way it creates and delivers computing experiences we have compiled a list of new products which debuted at the event.

HP EliteBook x360 HP claims that this product is the world's thinnest business convertible and that it comes with the world's longest battery life with up to 16 hours and 30 minutes standby time. Coming to the features and specs, HP EliteBook x360 is a Windows 10-based device and comes with a choice of 13.3-inch UWVA ultra slim touch displays, coupled with Corning Gorilla Glass, with resolutions from full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) to UHD (3840x2160 pixels). The convertible also comes with a choice of seventh-generation Intel Core processors (Core i5-7200U, Core i5-7300U, and Core i7-7600U) with up to 16GB of 2133MHz DDR4 RAM and Intel HD Graphics 620. As for the storage the PC comes woth 128GB M.2 SSD and it can go up to a 360GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. It bears a fingerprint sensor and IR camera for Windows Hello authentication. The business convertible also includes latest innovations such as HP Sure Start Gen38, HP WorkWise9 amongst others. HP Spectre x360 The second generation of HP's 15.6" diagonal x360 is the most powerful computer in the Spectre portfolio. As such the HP Spectre x360 comes with a bigger battery which allows for up to 12 hours and 45 minutes runtime despite its 15.6-inch UHD (3840x2160 pixels) UWVA eDP BrightView WLED-backlit display. The new HP Spectre x360 also features the latest Intel® CoreTM processors11 and high-performance NVIDIA® GeForce® 940MX graphics. The device sports two new front facing speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, and an IR camera for Windows Hello. It weighs in at just over 2kg, and measures 355.6x251x17.78mm. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, one Thunderbolt 3 port, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB 3.1 Type-A port, one HDMI port, and one headphone/ microphone combo jack. HP ENVY Curved All-in-One 34 As HP puts it, HP ENVY Curved All-in-One 34 is the widest curved all-in-one computer which features more computing power for immersive media experiences. As suchm the new curved AIO comes with a 34-inch diagonal Technicolor Color Certified Ultra WQHD micro-edge display that floats over an integrated four-speaker sound bar tuned by Bang & Olufsen. On the other hand, the PC's display can be easily switched to a low blue light mode for improved eye comfort. Sprout Pro by HP Sprout Pro by HP is the second generation immersive all-in-one PC meant for commercial customers. The company has confirmed that the device has been redesigned from the ground-up and now sports a 2.2mm thick, 20-point capacitive Touch Mat display with a sharper, near 1080p projected resolution. HP also said that the Sprout Pro has been optimized with the additon of many new features. Further the company suggests that it will now be easy to interact with Windows 10 Pro as it comes with a streamlined software for easy access to Sprout's key features including faster 2D scanning and high-precision 3D scanning. Included in the package is an Active Pen, allowing pressure-sensitive digital inking for annotation and design. It also bears audio powered by Bang & Olufsen. The Sprout Pro by HP comes with a seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7700T with Intel HD Graphics 630 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M (2GB GDDR5 video memory). Additionally, the PC comes with 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM, and has two storage variants i.e. 1TB SSHD or a 512GB SATA SSD. OMEN X 35 Curved Display By introducing OMEN X 35 Curved Display, HP is set upon bringing gamers closer to their virtual worlds. As the first OMEN display with NVIDIA® G-SyncTM technology, HP claims that the display adds a new level of realism and immersion for gamers and at the same time it also removes all the stutter and lag problems that gamers face. Furthermore, the display bears a 35-inch ultra-wide QHD (3440x1440 pixels) 21:9 anti-glare AMVA+ LED-backlit display and offers a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. With Nvidia G-Sync tech, the system also has a refresh rate of 60Hz via DisplayPort and 50Hz via HDMI, while the company is touting a 4ms GTG response time. The OMEN X 35 also comes with one audio output port, one headphone jack, and three USB 3.0 ports. The backlight lamp is rated to last 30,000 hours. Click Here For New Laptops Best Online Deals