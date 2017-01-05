CES 2017: Samsung, Google Partnership Brings Next-gen Chromebook Plus and Pro

Samsung at CES 2017 event announced that they partnered with Google to design the next-gen Chromebook, namely - Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro. Both the Chromebooks are designed for the Google Play Store allowing the users to get a grip of all the apps they require and love, exclaims Samsung at CES 2017 event on January 5. The newly launched Samsung Chromebooks comes packed with a wide range of specs which includes - 360-degree rotating touchscreen, quad HD screen, and inbuilt digitized pen.

The new Chromebooks deliver a powerful multitasking multi-window experience allowing users to browse on Chrome, work in Google Drive and chat easily with friends on Google Hangouts. Powered by an Intel Core m3 processor, Chromebook Plus and Pro is designed for fast, responsive performance and will be available will debut at CES 2017's regular exhibition hours, from January 5 to 8. Both devices will come with the Google Play Store (Beta) pre-installed.

As far as the design is taken into consideration, both Chromebook Plus and Pro comes with a stunning, immersive Quad HD 2400×1600 resolution display made of durable Gorilla Glass 3. The device also packs a 360-degree rotating touchscreen which allows the users to transform the Chromebook to either a notebook or a ultra-mobile premium tablet on demand, making it a flexible device. With a sleek look, the Chromebook Plus and Pro is designed with an integrated full-size keyboard and trackpad which allows users to write and play from anywhere, and fits right into consumers' bags, making it easy for the users to carry wherever the day takes them.

Besides the display, it is for the first-ever time in the Chromebook lineup that both the Chromebook Plus and Pro comes along with an in-built pen fitted at the side of the device, which comes with a 0.7mm tip and pressure sensitivity for precise screen capturing. The aim behind including the pen is to help users with secure storage and easy access. The pen takes convenience to another level with tablet-like benefits, such as the ability to effortlessly take notes and capture on-screen content. Along with these, the pen also includes pre-installed Google Keep for taking down notes and Samsung ArtCanvas for drawing.

Further, both Chromebook Plus and Pro have upgraded its ports, and now includes two USB-C ports for enhanced connectivity and 4k video streaming, producing high-quality video and gaming from the Chromebook on connected 4k displays. Besides these specs, new Samsung Chromebooks have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity and also features batteries that last up to 8 hours along with an enhanced battery life extender to lengthen productivity time.