Follow this steps to enable Night Light on your Windows 10 PC

Recently, the so-called 'Night Light' has been added in both smartphones and PC's that makes your display to use warmer colors at night to help you sleep better and reduce eyestrain.

This, in turn, reduces the amount of blue light your display emits, which are harmful to your eyes at night. With Windows 10 Creators Update, now you can turn on the 'Night Light' that might improve your sleep quality and the steps are here as follows:

Step 1: Open Settings

Step 2: Click on System.

Step 3: Click on Display.

Step 4: Under “Brightness and color”, switch on the Night Light toggle switch.

Step 5: In this page, you can also, use the slider to change the color temperature.

Step 6: Additionally, you can also schedule the night light toggle switch as per the timing. If not, you can also get to choose the set hour's options too.

You can also turn on the Night Light by opening Action center or just press 'Windows key+A', click on the Night Light button.



SEE ALSO: Microsoft launches new Surface Pro with better battery life, 4G LTE and more