Follow this steps to receive call alerts on Windows 10 PC

Microsoft's voice assistant Cortana is becoming better and big these days with new capabilities.

While it is possible to get missed call notifications, incoming message notifications, and low battery notifications on Windows 10, but with Creators update, now it can show incoming call notifications, when you receive a call on your Android phone, with options to decline the call and text back. In order to enable the incoming call notification feature, follow the below steps





Step 1: Install Cortana app from the Google Play Store on your Android phone.

Step 2: Open the app and tap on the hamburger icon and then tap Settings to open Cortana Settings.

Step 3: Now tap Sync notifications and also turn on Missed call notifications, incoming message notifications, incoming call notifications, low battery notifications, and app notification.

Step 4: On your Windows PC make sure that Cortana works fine and head on to Settings app > Cortana > Notifications.

Step 5: Now turn on Send notifications between devices.

