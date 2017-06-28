GST effect: Upto 50% discount on these laptops

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be rolling out in few days and while there is still time retailers of white goods and electronics are rushing to clear stocks, by offering a range of exciting discounts to potential buyers.
As the revised tax rates will be levied on most of the products, the PC industry amongst others is also setting up discount offers for various laptops specifically. As much as 50 percent discounts on laptops has been announced by several retail chains, who are looking to empty their inventories and minimize any losses that might come their way before July 1.
After which Laptops and desktops are set to become dearer as their prices will increase. So if you are looking to buy a laptop this might be the right time for you. You will be saving some extra cost before the GST comes into play.
So if you are interested, we have compiled a list of laptops that are currently being offered at a discounted rate and it might just help you in getting a good deal.
Check out these laptops below.
54% off on Asus A541UJ-DM465 15.6-inch Laptop
MRP Price: Rs 73,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 33,999
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics
- 2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- DOS operating system
- 2kg laptop
15% off Lenovo 17.3 inch HD+ Premium Laptop
MRP Price: Rs 64,549
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 54,831
Key Features
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 resolution Energy-efficient LED backlight,
- 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U dual core mobile processor 2.5GHz up to 3.1GHz with turbo technology
- 8GB DDR4L SDRAM system memory
- 1TB 5400RPM SATA hard drive; DVD+/- RW drive.
- Intel HD Graphics 620
- 802.11AC, Bluetooth, HD Webcam
- Windows 10 home 64-bit; 4-cell 3-hours battery.
18% off on Acer E5-574G 15.6-inch Laptop
MRP Price: Rs 53,499
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 43,780
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce 920 2GB graphics
- 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 6200U processor
- 8GB DDR3L RAM
- 1TB 5400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase
25% off Apple MacBook Air MMGG2HN/A 13 inch
MRP Price: Rs 96,900
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 72,990
Key Features
- 13-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000 Graphics
- 1.6GHz Intel i5 core processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 256GB rpm Solid State hard drive
- OS X El Capitan operating system
- 12 hours battery life, 1.35kg laptop
- 720p FaceTime HD camera
30% off on Apple MacBook Air MMGF2HN/A 13.3-inch Laptop
MRP Price: Rs 80,900
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 56,990
Key Features
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD 6000 Graphics
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB DDR3 RAM
- 128GB storage
- Mac OS X operating system
- 12 hours battery life, 1.4kg laptop
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible
25% off on Microsoft Surface Pro 4 SU3-0015 12.3 inches
MRP Price: Rs 92,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 70,000
Key Features
- 2.3GHz Intel Core M processor
- 4GB DDR3 RAM, 128GB hard drive
- 31.242 Centimeter screen
- Intel HD 515 Graphics
- Windows 10 operating system
31% off on Asus X541UA-DM1295D 15.6-inch Laptop
MRP Price: Rs 41,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 28,990
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics
- 2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- DOS operating system
- 2kg laptop
- VGA web camera
7% off on Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3169 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Laptop
MRP Price: Rs 29,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 27,990
Key Features
- 11.6-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics
- 2.20GHz Intel Core M3-6Y30 6th processor
- 4GB DDR3L RAM
- 500GB 5400rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 8 hours battery life, 1.31kg laptop
- Sound: Two tuned speakers, audio processing by waves maxx audio pro, one combo headphone or microphone jack
- 45 watts AC adapter
33% off on LG Gram 14Z960-G.AH51A2 14-inch Laptop
MRP Price: Rs 94,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 64,000
Key Features
- 14-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics
- 2.3GHz Intel i5-6200U 6th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR3L RAM
- 256GB Solid State hard drive
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 7.5 hours battery life, 0.98kg laptop
13% off on Acer Swift 7 SF713-51 13.3-inch Laptop
MRP Price: Rs 99,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 86,990
Key Features
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD 615 Graphics
- 3.2GHz Intel Core i5-7Y54 7th Gen processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 256GB Solid State hard drive
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 9 hours battery life, 1.125kg laptop
13% off on Dell Vostro 3568 Z553501UIN9
MRP Price: Rs 49,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 43,990
Key Features
- 15.6-inch HD (1366x768) anti-glare LED-backlit display
- 7th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5- 7200U processor (3M cache, up to 3.1GHz)
- 4GB Single Channel DDR4 2400MHz (4GBx1), 1 VGA 1 HDMI out 1 RJ-45 2 USB 3.0 1 USB 2.0
- 1 VGA, 1 HDMI out, 1 RJ-45, 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, SD card reader
- 7th Generation processor: Intel HD Graphics 520
- 1TB 5400RPM SATA hard drive
- 2GB AMD GRAPHICS
18% off on Apple MacBook Pro MNQF2HN/A Laptop 2016
MRP Price: Rs 171,900
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 141,749
Key Features
- 13-inch screen, Intel Iris 550 GB Graphics
- 2.9GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB DDR3 RAM
- 512GB Solid State hard drive
- Mac OS operating system
- 2016 model with Touch Bar
3% off on Dell Inspiron 7000 Core i7 7th Gen
MRP Price: Rs 80,395
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 77,395
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- Free Pre Loaded MS Office Home & Student 2016
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
- 3 cell Battery
4% off on Lenovo Yoga 510 Core i3 6th Gen
MRP Price: Rs 44,500
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 42,500
Key Features
- 14 inch Touchscreen Display
- Intel Core i3 Processor (6th Gen)
- 4 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
8% off on Dell Core i5 5th Gen
MRP Price: Rs 57,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 52,990
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Touchscreen Display
- Intel Core i5 Processor (5th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR3 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD