MacBook Pro: How to customize the buttons in the touch bar

Last year, Apple launched MacBook Pro with a touch bar that has an OLED panel on the top of the keyboard. With this feature, you can control varieties of setting inside MacBook and to an extent in the third-party app as well.

You can also customize the bar so that you can add or remove tools to improve the workflow of the device.

While most of the inbuilt app offers customization, you have to check when it comes to third-party apps.

Step 1: Now choose an app, you want to change the Control Strip. Step 2: Click your desktop screen and view the app menu bar at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Select the customize Touch Bar from the drop down menu.

Step 4: Now select and drag a tool from the customization panel down toward the bottom of the screen.



Step 5: If you want to reorganize the tool, just press and hold on to it in the Touch bar when the customization panel appears. When the usual jiggle appears, drag or move the tool as per your convenience.

