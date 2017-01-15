PCs that look similar to a MacBook

Talking about Mac PCs, how can you not appreciate its design and quality construction, it's just super fine. Besides, these devices have been around for some time and at some point, we all might have had a desire to own one and probably have considered buying a Mac when visiting a laptop or a desktop computer shop.

But most of the time you fail because Macs are pretty expensive, and it takes some deep thinking to determine whether you actually need a Mac. Significantly, investing in Mac is an important for many people, particularly those in creative fields who usually carry out extensive software work. On the other hand, if you primarily need a machine for basic browsing and lightweight tasks or where you need to have a PC, a Mac may be out of the question in general.

Well, if the several aspects are stopping you from getting theMac, would you mind finding a computer that looked like a Mac? If you don't, then here are few alternatives for you. The PCs not only look like a Mac but actually perform better in some areas.

Acer Chromebook 14 The Acer Chromebook 14 comes with an aluminum body which looks more premium than the plastic components The Chromebook does stand out for its unique design and a big screen at an affordable price. However, apart from the design, Acer's Chromebooks are known more for being affordable and portable than for being a stylish PC. As such, the Acer Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch screen, a thin form factor, and also features a dual-core or quad-core Intel Celeron processor, and 2GB or 4GB of RAM. Microsoft Surface Book Well, some have said that the Microsoft Surface Book is the Windows equivalent of the MacBook Pro 13-inch. It comes silver in tone and magnesium alloy is used for construction. The only difference noticeable between a Mac Book and Microsoft Surface Book is that on the outside there is a hinge on the back of the Surface Book. However, the Surface Book is an amazing piece of technology combining excellent design, top-notch build quality, and high-end specifications. Battery life is amazing, and the Nvidia GPU which is optional bolsters your capabilities still further. In addition, the up-to-date core components of the Surface Book give it an advantage over the MacBook. Asus ZenBook UX305CA The Asus ZenBook UX305CA which is an upgraded version of UX305 takes up the slack left by the MacBook Air series, whose design and hardware is pretty much out-of-date in certain areas. Its aluminum build and thin frame make the device look like a MacBook Air, and while it features a high-resolution 32000×8100 pixel screen, it's significantly less expensive than most other laptops with a 3K-resolution screen. The ZenBook UX305CA has a good battery life when used for everyday tasks. Samsung Notebook 9 If we go by many reviews over the internet it has been said that Samsung's Notebook 9 does feature some of the best qualities of Apple's MacBook Pro. While both the computers are offered in 13-inch and 15-inch configurations, the Samsung Notebook 9 is a bit thinner and lighter than its Apple rival. Nonetheless, the 13-inch versions of both come with an Intel Core i5 processor while the 15-inch versions feature an Intel Core i7 processor. Both laptops make some big promises when it comes to battery life. The only difference between the two is the price. HP EliteBook Folio 1040 G1 This Windows laptop can make a statement in build quality and top-class components. It might also surpass Apple's MacBook Air in the key area of screen quality. Indeed, the EliteBook Folio 1040 G1 is a premium-priced and ultraportable laptop, with a 14-inch screen and Apple-like unibody aluminum construction. High-end specs make this laptop well-equipped for any of the tasks and the display provides sharp and clear viewing experience.