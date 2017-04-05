Reliance Jio 4G laptop with 4G SIM slot likely in the pipeline: What we know so far

Soon after the launch of the Jio service, there were speculations that the company is planning to unveil a 4G VoLTE capable feature phone. But it looks like Jio will not stop with phones.

Going by the fresh reports, it looks like Reliance is prepping to launch a laptop with a 4G SIM card slot. This means we can expect to see the launch of a 4G VoLTE supporting laptop. Earlier this week, we came across the leaked images of the alleged Jio DTH set top box. From these, it can be said that Reliance Jio is all set to diversify the Jio ecosystem with a slew of different products smartphones, laptops, etc.

Similar to LYF smartphones If this report is to be believed, we can expect to see a Jio branded laptop launching soon with a 4G SIM card slot but in a similar fashion as it did with the LYF smartphones. The company's LYF smartphones were just rebranded Chinese smartphones. Likewise, it is believed that Jio will rebrand laptops manufactured by Foxconn for Infocus and sell them in the country. Features to expect from Jio 4G laptop The alleged Jio laptop is said to arrive with a 13.3-inch FHD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is likely to have an HD camera for video calling purpose. Going by the report, the Jio laptop will feature a Chocolate key style slim keybaord sans the number pad. It is said to feature a magnesium alloy body without a cooling fan and measure 12.2 mm thick and weight in at 1.2kg. What else will it pack? The Jio laptop with 4G VoLTE is likely to make use of an Intel Pentium quad-core processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. Also, it is believed to have 128GB SSD storage. Regarding connectivity, apart from 4G LTE, this Jio laptop might have Bluetooth 4.0, Micro HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a micro SD card slot. Jio suite of apps The report adds that the Jio laptop might have a 4G SIM card slot on its left side. After the successful testing of Windows 10, the company might also release the Windows variant of its Jio apps suite. However, Chrome OS is a good one to consider for laptops. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is already there The 4G VoLTE laptops are not new as Xiaomi announced the upgraded Mi Notebook Air with this feature in December 2016. However, we cannot come to a conclusion regarding the Jio laptop until there is a confirmation from the company. One thing that we can say for sure is that Jio will keep the pricing of the 4G laptop competitive as it did with the LYF smartphones and Jio tariff plans.

