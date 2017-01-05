Samsung Notebook 9 Gets New Updates at CES 2017, Becomes the Most Light-weight Notebook Ever

At the CES 2017 event on January 5, Samsung introduced a wide range of products. Out of all the announcements, the South Korean giant also declared that they have updated the Notebook 9 lineup. Samsung also mentions that the updated Notebook 9 brings latest Notebook technology which includes advanced features like enhanced connectivity, premium display, added security layer and more.

Taking into consideration the look of Notebook 9, the device sports an ultra-slim bezel and near edge-to-edge 13.3- and 15-inch full-HD display with bright, vivid and accurate color screen, which makes it a perfect combination of performance and portability. Apart from the light and sleek design, the device comes packed with Micro Arc Oxidation (MAO) Rigidity technology, along with several added features which make the laptop integrity, resiliency, and thermal, and shock resistance.

Besides the stunning design, the Notebook 9 packs both power and performance, as the device comes equipped with the latest 7th Generation Intel Core i7 and i5 Processors, along with faster storage and memory. The key highlight of the laptop is its fast charging battery, which Samsung says, lasts for nearly 7 hours on a single charge. Not only that, Notebook 9 comes with adaptive fast charging capability which uses USB Type-C port, in turn, allows the device to fully charge in just 80 minutes time.

Adding on, Samsung keeps security as their topmost priority and updates the Notebook 9 with an inbuilt fingerprint sensor, which enables the users to securely sign in with just a single touch.