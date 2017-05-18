Things to follow to auto-save your work in Windows

Sometimes autosaving can be godly as it saves stores all the data when our computer crashes suddenly without any prompting.

Today, we have compiled the steps to enable to auto-save options across different platforms. Do read it through

Internet browser There will be times when we fill out a form on the computer and the system suddenly crashes. Frustrating is it? Now you can install add-ons that will automatically save data you write into a form, allowing you to recover whenever the system crashes. You can check out Form History Control for Firefox and Text Input Recover Extension for Chrome. Microsoft Office Microsoft Office does have the saving option, but not auto save. In case if you are doing important work, where you cannot afford to lose the data, move on to online office as it has autosave options. To enable AutoRecover to open an Office program and navigate to File > Options > Save. Tick Save AutoRecover information and then click Browse to choose your AutoRecover file location. SEE ALSO: How to remove WannaCry virus from your computer Outlook In default, Outlook has this feature which autosaves the information after a certain period of time. You can do this by heading on to File > Options > Mail and tick Automatically save items that have not been sent after this many minutes. You can mention the minutes in the box on the right side. Third party solutions While some have the auto saving option, some don't. However, this can be done with the help of third-party app -- AutoSaver. Once you downloaded, you can open the program and click the icon on your Taskbar. There you can set the AutoSave Interval, right down to one minute.