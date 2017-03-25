Windows now and then: Timeline, feature we miss and much more

Microsoft Windows have come a long way since its inception that date backs to 80's. Around 33 years before, the Redmond giant introduced its version of Windows OS dubbed as Windows 1.0. Since then we have gone through around 16 iterations of Windows.

So here is the glimpse of the Windows timeline from its inception.

Windows 1.0 Windows 1.0 was introduced in 1983 but got officially released in 1985. Initially, they were planning to name it as 'Interface Manager' but due to some reason, they stuck with Windows. Windows 2.0 The second edition of Windows was launched in 1987. This edition gave birth to desktop icons, expandable memory, and few more features. Windows 3.0 The third-gen Windows OS was launched in 1990, which came with enhanced software performance, improved app icons, and 16 new colors to its graphics. Around 10 million copies were sold in just two weeks of its launch. Windows 95 This version of Windows gave us the iconic Start button along with Internet explorer. Windows 98 This is the most prominent Windows of all when compared to its predecessor. The Windows 98 gave the ability to read DVDs and the Quick Launch menu. Windows ME (2000) Also called as Millennium edition added new media features such as Windows Movie Make. But it was criticized harshly for its poor performance and designs Windows XP (2001-2005) Here comes our favorite! This iteration was praised for a user-friendly interface, aesthetic design, and smooth performance. Windows 7 Soon after the criticism for Windows Vista, which was the minor upgrade over XP, the company launched Windows 7 and got accolades for it. Windows 8 (2012) With this version, Windows completely changed the entire UI of this removing the traditional start button. It got mixed reviews from both critics and masses. Windows 10 (2015) After hearing users opinion, Microsoft bought back the start button on this iteration along with some old interface. As per the company claims, this version is truly optimized to work across all different types of devices and screen sizes, from tablets to computers and smartphones. Things we miss in Windows 10 1. Solitaire While we have all played Solitaire, Freecell, and Minesweeper in Windows XP and before, we miss it so much now. However, you can play now as well, but you have to pay for monthly subscription. It is now available in Windows Store as a freemium app. Meaning? Play free with a lot of ads, or else buy it. 2. Windows Media Center Along with Solitaire, the company also scraped Windows Media Center as well. While the company announced the launch of Windows DVD Player', trust me its no replacement to WMC.