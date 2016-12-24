Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G: Everything You Need to Know About Xiaomi’s latest Gem

The Apple of China, Xiaomi has launched an upgraded version Mi Notebook Air in the Chinese market. Launched in two screen sizes, the Mi Notebook Air 4G also comes equipped with a SIM card slot that will allow users to connect to internet without a Wi-Fi connection.

The 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air 4G has been priced at Rs. 45,843 approximately and the 13.3-inch model will sell at an approximate price of Rs. 62,282.

Let's have a detailed look at the hardware and specifications of the new Mi Notebook Air.

All Metal Design and Full HD Display Both the variants come with the same all-metal design and retain a full HD screen resolution similar to its predecessor. The full HD display has 300 nits brightness, offers 170-degree wide viewing angle and sports a 5.71mm ultra-narrow bezels. Intel Core M3 CPU The 12.5-inch variant is powered by an Intel Core M3 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR3 RAM and 128GB SSD storage, which can be expanded further via additional SSD slot. The 13.3-inch variant comes with the sixth generation of Intel Core i7 processor with 1GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce GT 940MX GPU. The notebook has an 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD storage, which can be further expanded via SSD expansion slot. Lightweight and Sleek Design The 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air 4G weighs 1.07kg and is just 12.9mm thick. This makes it one of the lightest and sleekest notebooks in the market. The 13.3-inch variant weighs 1.28kg and is 14.8mm thick. Windows 10 OS The Mi Notebook Air 4G runs on the latest Window 10 and is backed up by a 37Wh battery unit for the 12.5-inch variant and 40Wh battery unit for the 13.3-inch variant. Xiaomi claims that the battery can last up to 11.5 hours on a single charge for the smaller screen variant and even higher for the bigger 13.3-inch variant. Good on Connectivity Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G does not compromise on connectivity. The notebook include two USB 3.0 port, one HDMI port, one USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, AKG dual speakers, and Dolby Digital surround sound.