Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G, Jio 4G laptop: Will 4G laptops become the new trend?

Lately, Xiaomi announced an upgrade to the 12.5-inch variant of the Mi Notebook Air. This laptop was announced last year with a 13.3-inch display and Intel Core i5 processor. The 12.5-inch model has the sixth generation Intex Core M3 processor.

As per the official information from Xiaomi, the upgraded Mi Notebook Air makes use of the seventh generation Intel Core M3 processor. It is said that this processor will bring about 12% improvement in the overall performance in comparison to the previous generation model. Apart from this, one of the highlights of the Mi Notebook Air is the presence of the 4G SIM card slot. This was there in the previous model too.

Xiaomi is not alone. We say this as there are claims about a Reliance Jio 4G laptop with a SIM card slot in the making. The Reliance Jio laptop is likely to be a Macbook look alike with a competitive price tag.

If you are wondering if laptops too have a SIM card slot, then you need to know that there are quite a few models with this feature in the market. Also, a few more are coming soon.

Why do laptops need 4G SIM slot? Laptops with in-built LTE model will let you connect to the mobile network directly. This provision on a laptop will help you avoid using a dongle or tether your mobile internet to your laptop. However, such laptops with wireless data connectivity are pretty rare at this point in time. Its the right time for the launch of 4G laptops in India We can infer that this is the right time for the 4G laptops to be launched in the Indian market. It is very well known that the 4G market is booming in the country. With the launch of the Jio service, there is a lot of changes in the Indian telecom sector. Almost every service provider is forced to offer free 4G data to the users to stay competitive in the race. If laptops with inbuilt LTE modem are launched right now, there is a good scope for the segment's growth in the country. Production of 4G laptops is limited For now, there are hardly a few manufacturers that make 4G laptops. Even these manufacturers keep the production of such laptops limited as there are issues with the supply or demand. In addition to this, there are complicated cellular contracts to sign up to use the facility.