85% enterprises will shift to Windows 10 by 2017 end: Report

According to a survey by the market research firm Gartner, 85 percent of enterprises are likely to adopt Windows 10 operating system by the end of 2017.

This survey included 1,014 respondents from 6 countries who were involved in decisions for Windows 10 migration. "Organizations recognize the need to move to Windows 10, and the total time to both evaluate and deploy Windows 10 has shortened from 23 months to 21 months between surveys that Gartner did during 2015 and 2016," said Ranjit Atwal, research director at Gartner in a statement.

"Large businesses are either already engaged in Windows 10 upgrades or have delayed upgrading until 2018. This likely reflects the transition of legacy applications to Windows 10 or replacing those legacy applications before Windows 10 migration takes place," he added.

The survey report further reveals that 49 percent of respondents believe that improved security is the chief reason behind the Windows 10 migration. While 38 percent of respondents think cloud integration capabilities of Windows 10 is the reason. However, the budgetary approval is not straightforward.

Mr. Atwal commented, "Windows 10 is not perceived as an immediate business-critical project; it is not surprising that one in four respondents expect issues with budgeting."

"Respondents' device buying intentions have significantly increased as organizations saw third- and fourth-generation products optimized for Windows 10 with longer battery life, touchscreens and other Windows 10 features. The intention to purchase convertible notebooks increased as organizations shifted from the testing and pilot phases into the buying and deployment phases," explained Meike Escherich, principal research analyst at Gartner.