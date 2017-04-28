Acer announced 8 new notebooks: Specs, price, features and more

Acer being the popular company always come up with innovative products to enhance people's lives. Their products include PCs, displays, projectors, servers, tablets, smartphones and wearables. They are also into development of cloud solutions to bring together the Internet of Things.

Yesterday at Acer's next@acer global press conference in New York, the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students, and professionals. It included Gaming, Ultraslim, Stylish, budget-friendly, and Power housed Computing notebooks. Let us see in detail about the specs and prices of these notebooks one by one.

Predator Helios 300 Acer expands its gaming notebook line with the powerful predator Helios 300. It comes with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch FHD IPS displays, the Predator Helios 300 line is powered by 7th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 standard-voltage processors, overclockable NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or 1050Ti graphics, fast wireless connectivity and solid state drives. Dual AeroBlade 3D fans keep gameplay nice and cool, while PredatorSense software makes GPU overclocking and system control easy. Housed in a classic but tasteful gaming chassis with an iron red backlit keyboard, selected models include a metal top cover and keyboard area for added strength and rigidity. Price and Availability The Predator Helios 300 gaming notebooks with a 15.6-inch display will be available in North America in July starting at $1,299, in EMEA in August starting at €1,199 and in China in June starting at ¥9,999. The Predator Helios 300 gaming notebooks with a 17.3-inch display will be available in North America in July starting at $1,399, in EMEA in August starting at €1,199; and in China in July starting at ¥9,999. Predator Triton 700 Acer Unleashes a thin yet powerful gaming notebook by name Predator Triton 700. The Predator Triton 700's aluminum chassis houses a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and best-in-class technologies for a thin yet powerful, compromise-free gaming notebook. Dual Acer AeroBlade 3D Fans provides advanced thermal performance allowing for its ultrathin form factor. Must-have gaming tech and features include powerful 7th Generation Intel Core processors, the latest NVIDIAGeForce GTX 10-Series graphics, speedy NVMe PCIe SSDs and lightning-fast Intel Thunderbolt 3. To complete the package, the Triton 700 also includes a mechanical keyboard, PredatorSense software and NVIDIA G-SYNC monitor support. Price and Availability The Predator Triton 700 gaming notebook will be available in North America in August starting at $2,999 and in EMEA in August starting at €3,399. Acer Swift 3 Stylishly slim and highly capable, the Swift 3 sports a lightweight and easy-to-carry form factor that's great for productivity on the go with up to 10 hours of battery life, up to a 7th Generation Intel Core processor, optional NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and 14-inch or 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare displays. Price and Availability The Swift 3 series will be available in North America in June with prices starting at $599, in EMEA in June with prices starting at €649 and in China in April starting at ¥3,999. Acer Swift 1 It is a light and budget-friendly notebook release by Acer. Ideal for school work, the Acer Swift 1 is an attractive and ultraslim device that's ready to put in a full day's worth of work with up to 10 hours of battery life, ultra-fast 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac wireless connectivity and a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS display. Price and Availability The Swift 1 series will be available in North America in June with prices starting at $329, in EMEA in June with prices starting at €399 and in China in April starting at ¥3,499. Aspire 1 Aspire 1 comes with a one-year subscription of Office 365 Personal and 1 TB of OneDrive storage. With 802.11ac wireless technology - three times faster than traditional wireless technology - one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, a HDMI port, and Ethernet. The 14-inch device is powered by Intel Celeron or Pentium processors with 32 or 64 GB eMMC storage, 4 GB DDR3L memory and Intel HD Graphics supported by up to 9 hours of battery life. All this is fitted into a sleek chassis that measures less than 18 mm in height and weighs in at just 1.65 kg. The Acer Aspire 1 series will be available in North America in June starting at $219 and in EMEA in June starting at €249. Aspire 3 Following the same design and creative inspirations of the Aspire 1, extras were added to the Aspire 3 to give it a power and performance boost for more intensive media consumption needs. The Aspire 3 comes with either a 14-inch HD, 15.6-inch HD or 15.6-inch Full HD display. Processor options for the Aspire 3 include Intel Core, Celeron and Pentium processors, with up to 12 GB of memory. It also includes Acer's BlueLightShield technology, which reduces the exposure of blue light which may help reduce eye strain. The Acer Aspire 3 series will be available in North America in June starting at $299; in EMEA in June starting at €399 and in China in April starting at ¥2,799. Aspire 5 Stepping up the capabilities and design to match more demanding user requirements, the Aspire 5 looks to fit a media heavy lifestyle. The Aspire 5 is powered by up to 7th Gen Intel Core processors and latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and a maximum of 20 GB DDR4 2400 MHz memory. Storage wise, there is a range of options to choose from with HDDs up to 2 TB and M.2 SSDs up to 256 GB. Enhanced multimedia performance is what makes the Aspire 5 stand out from the pack. Its 15.6-inch HD or Full HD display with IPS technology provides consistent colors and viewing from wide angles. The Acer Aspire 5 series will be available in North America in June starting at $449; in EMEA in June starting at €549 and in China in April starting at ¥3,999. Aspire 7 At the top of the Aspire line sits the Aspire 7, designed for professionals such as designers and anyone who needs power and performance to match their professional ambitions. Inside the Aspire 7's slick chassis is a powerful 7th Gen Intel Core standard-voltage processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, up to 32 GB of DDR4 2400 MHz memory and ample storage (HDD up to 2 TB and M.2 SSD up to 512 GB). The Aspire 7 also packs an HD camera with HDR while Dolby Audio Premium provides a great entertainment experience.

Speedy network connectivity is provided with 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac wireless technology and Gigabit Ethernet. All this is contained within a sleekly designed shell with a premium aluminum cover that features a highly stylized texture. The Aspire 7 comes with either a 15-inch or 17-inch display. The Acer Aspire 7 series will be available in North America in June starting at $799, in EMEA in July starting at €899 and in China in May starting at ¥5,999.